Red Sox' Andrew Benintendi removed after fouling ball off foot

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi has gotten off to a solid start in 2019, hitting .293 in 16 games for the Sox, with one homer and six runs batted in. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after fouling a ball off his right foot.

The team announced that X-rays on the foot came back negative and that he sustained a right foot contusion and he is listed as day to day.

The 24-year-old fouled a fastball from Orioles starter John Means off the lower part of his right leg in the bottom of the third inning, and went to the ground in pain.

He stayed down for a few moments with manager Alex Cora and the team's trainer coming out to attend to him.

Benintendi was able to stay in the game and finished the plate appearance, hitting a 2-2 pitch into the left field corner for a double.

But he did not come out for the start of the fourth inning and was replaced by Blake Swihart.

On the day, Benintendi went 1-for-2 with a strikeout. For the season, he is hitting .293 in 16 games with one homer and six RBIs.

Benintendi was a not scheduled to start Sunday's game, but was placed in the lineup when Jackie Bradley Jr. was scratched with the flu.