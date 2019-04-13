Orioles Chris Davis snaps historic hitless streak

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went without a hit from September to Saturday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- For the first time in 210 days, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is back in the hit column.

Davis got his first hit of the year Saturday, snapping a hitless streak of 54 at-bats with an two-run single in the first against the Boston Red Sox.

Those 54 hitless at-bats set a new Major League Baseball record for position players, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The two-run single came against Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, who Davis now has 11 lifetime hits against.

Davis' last hit before Saturday's two-out, line-drive single was a double against White Sox righty James Shields last September 14.

Last season, Davis hit .168 with 16 home runs for Baltimore.

The 33-year-old inked a seven-year $161 million dollar contract during the 2015-16 offseason to stay with the Orioles.