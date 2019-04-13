Manny Machado makes an incredible play at third to retire a Diamondback

San Diego Padres Manny Machado is off to a solid start for his new team in San Diego, hitting .245 with four homers and eight RBI in 15 games, also playing great defense at third base. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado made the highlight reel Friday night, throwing out a runner from beyond third base.

In the seventh inning of the Padres' 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Machado made an amazing 151-foot sidearm throw from past third base to snag Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly.

The big offseason pickup for the Padres made the play look easy, as he calmly threw out Kelly at first, with first basemen Eric Hosmer barley moving his glove.

"Nothing new," Machado said via MLB.com. "That's what I practice for."

The Padres are off to a great start in 2019 with Machado as the centerpiece of their offseason moves, winning 10 of their first 15 games.

The 10-5 start is good for first in the National League West. They lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games.

Not only did Machado make the tremendous play, but also helped out on offense with a solo homer, this fourth blast of the season.

This season in 15 games, Machado is hitting .245 with four homers and eight RBIs.

San Diego will look for its 11th win of the season Saturday at 8:10pm as it continues its four-game set against Arizona.