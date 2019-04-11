Rangers' Hunter Pence hits 408-foot homer into stadium hot tub

Texas Rangers star Hunter Pence hit his first home run of the season into the outfield tub during a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Texas Rangers/Facebook

April 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Pence managed to hit a 408-foot homer into a Phoenix hot tub during a Texas Rangers' win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pence's sauna shot came in the eighth inning of the Rangers' 5-2 win Wednesday at Chase Field in Arizona. The Rangers led 2-1 entering the top of the frame.

Elvis Andrus began the inning by striking out swinging, prompting Pence to walk to the plate with one out. He settled in against Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley. The right-hander began his exchange with Pence by getting him in an 0-2 hole.

Bradley threw a knuckle-curve for a ball before tossing in a four-seam fastball. Pence pelted the 95.7 mph offering to right center field. The ball carried over the outfield fence before splashing between a group of people who were sitting in the hot tub.

The blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and a launch angle of 28 degrees, according to Statcast.

Texas went on to add two more runs in the ninth inning, while the Diamondbacks scored their final run in the bottom of the final frame.

Pence was 1-for-4 with an RBI, runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts in the win. He is now hitting .350 on the season, with one homer and two RBIs.

The Rangers and Diamondbacks split the two-game series. Arizona hosts the San Diego Padres in a four-game series starting at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Phoenix.