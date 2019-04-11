Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (L) was set to hit arbitration in 2021 before agreeing to a contract extension Thursday. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a long-term contract extension with second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta announced the seven-year, $35 million pact Thursday. The deal keeps the infielder with the franchise through 2025 and includes team options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Ablies, 22, is playing for $575,000 this season. He hit .261 with 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, 40 doubles and 14 stolen bases in 158 games in 2018 for the Braves, making his first All-Star team.

Albies made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017 with the Braves, hitting .286 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 57 games that season. He is hitting .364 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases through 11 games this season for Atlanta.

He was set to hit arbitration in 2021, before agreeing to the new contract. Ablies' team options years are worth $7 million each with $4 million buyouts.

The Braves host the New York Mets in a four-game series starting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.