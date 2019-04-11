April 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball's top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is moving one step closer to his Big League debut.
A source told MLB.com and the Toronto Star that the Toronto Blue Jays phenom is heading to Triple-A Buffalo. Guerrero, 20, opened the season with Class A Advanced Dunedin after sustaining a left oblique strain in spring training.
He was 4-for-15 with a double and a walk with Dunedin. The son of former All-Star Vladimir Guerrero is expected to make his debut with the Jays later this year.
Guerrero hit .336 with six home runs in 30 games last season at the Triple-A level.
The Bisons begin a seven-game road trip Thursday after their Wednesday game was postponed. Buffalo faces Scranton Wilkes-Barre at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Moosic, Pa.