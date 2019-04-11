April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels gave pitcher Hansel Robles an introduction, showing a video inspired by pro wrestler "The Undertaker," as he entered the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Robles is a big fan of the wrestler. He made his latest appearance in the ninth inning of the Angels' 4-2 win against the Brewers at Angels Stadium Wednesday. He exited the bullpen and ran out to the mound as "The Undertaker's" entrance music played through the stadium speakers. A video flashed on the scoreboard, showing a galloping white horse with red eyes, a clip of Robles' shoes, a candle burning and a photo of the black hole, which went viral Wednesday.

Robles was perfect on the hill, forcing Ben Gamel, Orlando Arcia and Lorenzo Cain into three consecutive outs to earn his first save of the season.

"The 'White Horse,' that's my nickname," Robles told reporters, according to MLB.com.

Robles owns a 2.70 ERA and has 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings in his seven appearances this season for the Angels. Wednesday's appearance wasn't the first time Robles has entered a game to the music, but it was the first time the Angels put the video on the scoreboard.

The Angels battle the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.