Yankees MLB's most-valuable at $4.6B; Dodgers top Red Sox for second

The New York Yankees -- who play their home games at the $2.3 billion Yankee Stadium -- have been Major League Baseball's most-valuable franchise since Forbes began tracking for its annual list. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees topped Forbes' most-valuable MLB franchises list for the 22nd consecutive time, with a value of $4.6 billion.

Forbes released the list Wednesday, with the "Bronx Bombers" topping the Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.3B), Boston Red Sox ($3.2B), Chicago Cubs ($3.1B) and San Francisco Giants ($3B) in the top five.

The New York Mets ($2.3B), St. Louis Cardinals ($2.1B), Los Angeles Angels ($1.9B), Philadelphia Phillies ($1.85B) and Houston Astros ($1.775B) round out the top 10 on the list.

The Miami Marlins are at the bottom of the 2019 list, with a value of $1 billion. The Tampa Bay Rays ($1.01B), Kansas City Royals ($1.025B), Cincinnati Reds ($1.05B) and Oakland Athletics ($1.1B) are among the bottom five MLB teams in terms of value.

Forbes evaluated the teams based on ballpark and media revenue divided by metro population, with population divided by two for markets with two teams.

The Yankees had a local revenue of $712 million in 2018, more than the bottom six teams in that category combined.

Miami brought in $72 million in 2018, before revenue sharing and ballpark debt payments. The Rays brought in $100 million, followed by the Athletics ($112M), Royals ($126M) and Reds ($137M).

The Yankees were valued at $4 billion last year and $3.7 billion in 2017.