Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was hit by a pitch for the first time this season during a win against the Miami Marlins Tuesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto didn't charge the mound after being hit by an offering from a Miami Marlins pitcher. Instead, he politely returned the ball.

The six-time All-Star took a Wei-Yin Chen fastball to the midsection in the bottom of the sixth inning during the Reds' 14-0 thrashing of the Marlins Tuesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati had a 6-0 edge when Votto stepped up to the plate as the fifth batter of the inning. The Marlins relief pitcher grooved in an 89.8-mph two-seamer.

The lefty's high and inside offering hit Votto as he attempted to turn away. Votto briefly looked at Chen, before bending down and picking up the ball.

He then tossed it to Chen before he walked to first base with a free pass. Votto went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a strikeout in the lopsided victory. He is now hitting .235 on the season. Chen's offering was the first time Votto has been hit by a pitch this season. He was hit by pitches a career-high nine times in 2018.

The Reds and Marlins resume their series at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in Cincinnati.