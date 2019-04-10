Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was teammates with Stephen Strasburg for nine seasons before leaving the Washington Nationals this off-season in free agency. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper had a chance to do something for the first time and completed the task: homering off former teammate Stephen Strasburg.

Harper hammered a Strasburg offering over the outfield wall during the third inning of the Phillies' 10-6 loss to the Washington Nationals Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The sequence also made history as he became the first No. 1 overall draft pick (2010) to homer off another No. 1 pick from the previous year's draft, as Strasburg was the top pick in 2009.

Anthony Rendon drew first blood for Washington with a sacrifice fly to Harper in the top of the first, scoring Adam Eaton. The Phillies tied the score on Maikel Franco's fourth homer of the season in the third inning. Strasburg then issued walks to two of the next three hitters, prompting Harper's walk to the plate.

Harper -- who was teammates with Strasburg for nine seasons -- worked the count to 2-2 against his mound counterpart. Strasburg fired in an 86.8 mph changeup for his fifth offering to Harper. The Phillies outfielder smashed the pitch to left center field for a three-run homer. Harper's blast traveled an estimated 399 feet, according to Statcast. The ball left his bat at 104.3 mph.

"Stras is one of the best," Harper told reporters. "Being able to go up against a guy like that is always fun. I look forward to it again."

But Philadelphia was unable to hold the 4-1 edge. The Phillies added two more runs in the bottom of the next inning, courtesy of an RBI triple from Jean Segura, but would not score again.

Washington added a run in the sixth inning, before posting a three-spot in the seventh frame. The Nationals tied the game on a solo shot from Victor Robles in the top of the ninth inning to prompt extra innings. Washington posted four runs in the 10th inning to snatch the comeback victory.

Harper was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the loss. He is now hitting .333 on the season with four home runs and eight RBIs in his first season for Philadelphia.

The Nationals and Phillies complete the series with the first pitch of the final game set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.