April 10 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star Marcell Ozuna misjudged a fly ball and face-planted during a fall from the outfield fence during a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The mishap occurred during the eighth inning of the Cardinals' 4-0 win Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Ozuna's squad had the 4-0 lead in the top half of the frame when Enrique Hernandez stepped in to lead off the inning for the Dodgers.

Hernandez settled in against Mike Mayers and quickly fell down 0-2 in the count. He eventually pushed the count full before Mayers' seventh offering of the exchange. Mayers groved in an 85.6-mph slider and Hernandez hacked the pitch to deep left field.

Ozuna gave chase but lost the ball in the sky at some point. He sprinted back toward the warning track as if he had beat on the ball. Ozuna then climbed the outfield wall and waited for the ball, before realizing it was falling short of his position. He attempted to get down, but instead fell face-first onto the dirt.

The ball bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double for Hernandez. Ozuna remained on the ground briefly, before returning to his feet and staying in the game. He had a laugh with his fellow outfielders following the incident.

"I'm really glad it happened to him. He deserves it. He's my boy. I played with him [for the Miami Marlins in 2014], but he's still reminding me every year of the play he made two years ago," Hernandez told reporters, according to MLB.com. "The only thing that would have made it better is if it hit off of his head when he fell down."

Ozuna also had an 0-for-3 night at the plate with a walk and a strikeout, while leaving four runners on base. He is now hitting .211 on the season. Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the win, with his sixth home run of the season. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory.

The Cardinals and Dodgers resume the series at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.