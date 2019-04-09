Trending Stories

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale sheds tears after women's national title loss
Tennessee's Rick Barnes a candidate for UCLA coaching gig
Bird and the bees: Rangers pitcher harassed by swarm in bullpen
De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title
Rick Barnes to turn down UCLA offer, will remain with Tennessee Volunteers

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Augusta: Events leading up to the Masters

Latest News

Paleontologists find perfectly preserved dinosaur skin in South Korea
Reds' Yasiel Puig, Pirates' Chris Archer receive multi-game suspensions for fight
House Democrats create Black Maternal Health Caucus
Alps to lose 90 percent of glacier volume by 2100
Firefighters hoist horse out of Pennsylvania pool
 
Back to Article
/