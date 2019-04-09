Reds' Yasiel Puig, Pirates' Chris Archer receive multi-game suspensions for fight

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Chris Archer will miss five games, pending appeal, after being suspended by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing a pitch at a Cincinnati Reds batter on Sunday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball gave suspensions to the Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig and Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Archer on Tuesday for their roles in a brawl.

MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre announced that Puig received a two-game ban and an undisclosed fine. Archer received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. Reds manager David Bell was also suspended for one game and fined.

Puig and Archer were involved in the benches-clearing incident during the Pirates' 7-5 win against the Reds Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Archer was on the mound in the fourth inning when he threw a pitch behind Reds slugger Derek Dietrich. Warnings were issued to both clubs before Puig later charged the mound, prompting the benches to clear.

Puig, Bell, and pitcher Amir Garrett were ejected on the Cincinnati side of the skirmish. Pirates relief pitchers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez were also ejected following the fracas.

Torre said in the news release that Archer "intentionally" threw the pitch at Dietrch. Archer's suspension is subject to appeal. Puig will begin serving his suspension Tuesday when the Reds host the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park.

Bell will also serve his suspension Tuesday.

Archer, 30, owns a 2.45 ERA and a 1-0 record in two starts this season for Pittsburgh. Puig, 28, is hitting .133 (4-for-30) in nine games during his first season with the Reds.