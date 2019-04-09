Jose Altuve smacks bomb, Carlos Correa dribbler beats Yankees

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (C) was 1-for-4 in a win against the New York Yankees on Monday in Houston. His only hit was a game-tying solo home run. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Superstars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa teamed up with huge hits to help the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees.

Altuve tied the score in the fourth inning of the 4-3 win Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, before Correa won the game in the bottom of the eighth frame.

Altuve stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with his team trailing 1-0. The star second baseman settled in against Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, leading off the bottom half of the inning for the Astros. The Yankees' right-handed pitcher got Altuve with a swinging strike on his first offering, before Altuve worked the count in his favor 2-1.

Tanaka fired in an 87.2-mph slider for his fourth offering of the exchange. Altuve blasted the pitch to left field, hitting the train tracks at the ball park. The solo slam traveled an estimated 448 feet, according to Statcast. It had an exit velocity of 109 mph and a launch angle of 26 degrees.

The Astros' momentum didn't last long. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put his squad ahead with a solo home run in the next inning, before Clint Frazier gave New York a 3-1 advantage with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Robinson Chirinos doubled in Yuli Gurriel and Tyler White to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, setting the stage for Correa.

The Astros shortstop walked to the plate as the fourth batter of the inning, settling in against Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with runners on first and third. Ottavino earned a called strike on his first offering to Correa, before the star infielder made contact on his second pitch.

Correa got just enough of the pitch, sending a dribbler down the first base line. He beat out Yankees infielders, bringing in the game's winning run from third base.

"You got to take them," Correa told reporters, according to MLB.com. "This is a tough game. Sometimes you hit the ball hard right at people. Sometimes are pitchers are lucky and you're hitting the ball right at somebody. Sometimes that happens. That's why we love this game so much. We never know what to expect."

Altuve went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the win. Correa was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout for Houston.

The Astros and Yankees resume their three-game series at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in Houston.