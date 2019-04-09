Trending Stories

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale sheds tears after women's national title loss
Raiders' Antonio Brown attacks Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media
Tennessee's Rick Barnes a candidate for UCLA coaching gig
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu returning for senior season
De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title

Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

WWE: Dean Ambrose says farewell with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns
Billboard Music Awards 2019: Kelly Clarkson, Khalid to perform
IMF again scales back 2019 global economic forecast
Jose Altuve smacks bomb, Carlos Correa dribbler beats Yankees
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington declares for 2019 NBA Draft
 
