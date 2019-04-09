Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger has yet to allow a run in 12 innings pitched this season, but will have to wait for his next start. He was placed on the injured list Tuesday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians have placed starter Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 8 because he has an upper back strain.

The team announced the move Tuesday before the first game of their road trip that starts in Detroit against the Tigers.

Clevinger already has started his rehabilitation, according to the team, and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

The pitcher exited Sunday's 3-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays after five innings and 75 pitches, not allowing a run with just one hit. He struck out 10.

The Indians starter has not allowed a run in 12 innings pitched over his first two starts. It is his first career trip to the Major League injured list.

With Clevinger on the IL, the team recalled righty pitcher Nick Wittgren from Triple-A Columbus.

The 27-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Feb. 4 and made eight relief appearances this spring with Cleveland, posting a 3.86 ERA.