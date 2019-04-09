Angels' Mike Trout robs homer from Brewers' Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich was 2-for-4 in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Anaheim. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- One MVP got the better of the other when Mike Trout stole a home run from Christian Yelich during a Los Angeles Angels win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trout's theft came in the top of the third inning of the Angels' 5-2 triumph Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The reigning National League MVP stepped up to the plate with his team trailing 2-1 in the frame.

Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill went up 0-2 in the count against Yelich to begin the inning before Yelich worked the count even. Yelich fouled off Cahill's fifth offering, before the Angels righty tossed in an 85.3-mph changeup.

Yelich smashed the offering to deeper center field. Trout raced back to the outfield fence. He timed his jump from the warning track before taking flight and stabbing at the ball with his gloved left hand. Trout caught the ball just before it could go over the wall.

Yelich smiled and tipped his cap to Trout as he returned to the Brewers' dugout. The Brewers star was 2-for-4 at the plate in the loss. Trout was 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored for the Angels. Yelich is now hitting .375, while Trout is hitting at a .367 clip this season.

"Honestly, I thought it was a fly ball to center field, and it kind of kept going," Yelich told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I know how that is as an outfielder; when I saw him tracking, I was like, 'Ah, this is probably not good.' And it wasn't good. But it was a great play.

"Tip your cap to him, and try to steal one from him later in the series."

The Angels host the Brewers in the second game of their four-game series at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in Anaheim.