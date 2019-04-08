Cubs pitcher Jon Lester lifted with hamstring tightness in home opener

Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester was pulled with tightness in his left hamstring during Chicago's home opener on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester left Monday's home opener at Wrigley Field with left hamstring tightness.

The Cubs pitcher was lifted in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 35-year-old had doubled to drive in a run earlier in the game.

He scored later in the frame on a two-run single by Ben Zobrist.

Lester pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed a leadoff single in the third, and after two pitches to the next batter, was checked by manager Joe Maddon and the team's trainer.

He was pulled with the Cubs holding a 6-0 lead against the Pirates.

Last season, Lester he was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts. In two starts this, season he has allowed four runs in 12 innings and had a 1-0 record.

Brad Brach came in to relieve Lester.