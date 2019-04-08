April 8 (UPI) -- An active swarm of bees bothered Texas Rangers pitchers in the bullpen during their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

The insects forced a delay in the fifth frame of the Angels' 7-2 win Sunday at Angel Stadium. Bees bothered Rangers relief pitcher Kyle Bird as he attempted to warm up before entering the game late and giving up a two-run homer to Angels star Mike Trout.

Bird was forced to evacuate the area and warm up elsewhere. The bees then bothered the rest of the Rangers' relief arms, forcing them to hop over the bullpen fence and wait out the swarm.

Angels relief pitcher Hansel Robles wrapped himself up with towels to avoid the insects. He also used towels to swat away other bees. Hundreds of bees also gathered on an outfield foul pole, forcing fans out of the section of seats around it.

Sunday's swarm was far from the first seen at Angel Stadium. In 2013, a beekeeper happened to be in the stands to assist with moving the insects off the field following a 23-minute delay.

"When Bird had to warm up, it was a zoo for sure," Angels reliever Justin Anderson said, according to MLB.com. "We were watching him, trying not to laugh at him as he was swatting stuff left and right."

The Angels won the series 3-1, with Trout smacking five home runs in the four-game showdown.