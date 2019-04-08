Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout (27) is now hitting .393 on the season and leads the league in on-base percentage after mashing five homers in a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in four games in a series-ending win against the Texas Rangers.

Trout's latest long-ball came in the sixth inning of the 7-2 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The two-time MVP stepped up to the plate with his squad winning 4-2.

David Fletcher began the bottom of the sixth frame with a fly out before Rangers reliever Kyle Bird issued a walk to Tommy La Stella. The lefty then settled in against Trout as La Stella stood on first base.

Bird fired in a 91.1 mph sinker for strike one before lobbing in another sinker with his second offering. The pitch went right over the middle of the plate. Trout responding by smacking the baseball over the left center field fence with a line-drive two-run shot.

Trout's blast traveled 422 feet, had an exit velocity of 113 mph and a launch angle of 20 degrees, according to Statcast. The ball left the field in 4.1 seconds and traveled just 57 feet high at its highest point.

The Angels added to the lead with a solo shot from Brian Goodwin in the seventh inning. Los Angeles won the series 3-1, moving to 4-6 on the season.

Trout was 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is now hitting .393 with five home runs and 12 RBIs on the season.

"I think it's just knowing you're in a good spot to hit when you get up there, being in the right position, feet-wise," Trout told MLB Network. "Now I'm really looking when I'm going good -- where I'm at, what's my setup -- and trying to consistently go to the plate and come up with that. It's been working, obviously, the last few games."

He hit .545 with five homers, 9 RBIs, six walks, five runs scored and two strikeouts in the series against the Rangers. The Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series starting at 10:07 p.m. Monday at Angel Stadium.