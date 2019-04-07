Sanchez slams three homers as Yankees blast Orioles 15-3

April 7 (UPI) -- Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez put on a show Sunday in Baltimore, hitting three homers as New York blasted the Orioles 15-3.
The Yankees hit seven homers against four Orioles pitchers. For New York, it was the most home runs the Bronx Bombers have hit in a single game in 12 seasons.
Sanchez led a Yankees' attack that hit 14 homers in three games over the weekend. His round-trippers Sunday all were all two-run blasts.
For Sanchez, it was his 11th multihomer game of his career, the first since a game at Kansas City against the Royals on May 19 of last season.
Sanchez's effort helped the Yankees become 5-4. The loss put Baltimore at 4-5.
Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went 4-for-5 in the win, hitting a pair of homers. On Saturday, Frazier hit the game-winning homer in the Yankees' 6-4 win.
Frazier's RBI-single in the seventh Sunday stopped a streak of 18 straight runs the Yankees scored on homers.
Yankees starter Domingo German allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts in six innings, and is sporting a 1.64 ERA.
New York will begin a series in Houston with the defending AL West champion Astros starting Monday. The Orioles will host the Athletics starting Monday.