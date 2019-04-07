Sanchez slams three homers as Yankees blast Orioles 15-3

New York Yankees Clint Frazier (R) high-fives third base coach Phil Nevin after hitting his second home run of the game Orioles Park at Camden Yards on Sunday. New York slammed seven homers and pounded the Orioles 15-3. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) celebrates with left fielder Clint Frazier after hitting his third home run of the game in a 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sunday. The win puts New York at 5-4. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez led the Yankees with three homers Sunday as they pounded the Orioles in Baltimore 15-3 to put the Yankees at 5-4. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez put on a show Sunday in Baltimore, hitting three homers as New York blasted the Orioles 15-3.

The Yankees hit seven homers against four Orioles pitchers. For New York, it was the most home runs the Bronx Bombers have hit in a single game in 12 seasons.

Sanchez led a Yankees' attack that hit 14 homers in three games over the weekend. His round-trippers Sunday all were all two-run blasts.

For Sanchez, it was his 11th multihomer game of his career, the first since a game at Kansas City against the Royals on May 19 of last season.

Sanchez's effort helped the Yankees become 5-4. The loss put Baltimore at 4-5.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went 4-for-5 in the win, hitting a pair of homers. On Saturday, Frazier hit the game-winning homer in the Yankees' 6-4 win.

Frazier's RBI-single in the seventh Sunday stopped a streak of 18 straight runs the Yankees scored on homers.

Yankees starter Domingo German allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts in six innings, and is sporting a 1.64 ERA.

New York will begin a series in Houston with the defending AL West champion Astros starting Monday. The Orioles will host the Athletics starting Monday.