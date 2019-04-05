The St. Louis Cardinals will have another power bat in their lineup this weekend against the San Diego Padres after activating Jedd Gyorko from the injured list. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have activated infielder Jedd Gyokro from the injured list before their home opener Friday against the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis also optioned infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding transaction. Gyorko was on the 10-day inured list with a right calf strain. He appeared in five Grapefruit League games this spring.

Gyorko, 30, hit .262 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 125 games last season for the Cardinals. He hit a career-high .272 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs in 2017. The six-year veteran owns a career .247 batting average and has 110 home runs in 742 appearances at the Major League level.

The Cardinals (3-3) host the Padres (4-3) at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The series runs through Sunday, before the Los Angeles Dodgers come to St. Louis for a four-game series with the Cardinals starting Monday.