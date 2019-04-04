Mets' Syndergaard impresses himself on curveball strikeout

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard began Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals by striking out two of the first three batters he faced at Citi Field. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Noah Syndergaard was impressed by his own pitch after a strikeout of catcher Yan Gomes during the New York Mets' game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

"Thor" got the punch out in the second inning in the Mets' home opener at Citi Field in New York. He struck out two of three batters in the top of the first inning, sitting the Nationals down in order, before taking the hill again in the second frame.

Syndergaard walked Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman to begin the frame before settling in against Gomes. He began the exchange with a 98.9-mph fastball for a called strike. He then got Gomes swinging on a 99.2-mph fastball to go up 0-2 in the count.

Syndergaard fired a ball to Gomes before preparing his 1-2 offering. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound righty lobbed in an 82.9-mph curveball. The pitch began coming toward Gomes, before falling away to his right, making him come up empty on a wild swing.

The Mets star simply shrugged and smirked toward home plate completing the strikeout.

Unfortunately for Syndergaard, the fun didn't last long. Wilmer Difo brought in the game's first run with a sacrifice bunt in the next at-bat. Victor Robles later hit a 382-foot homer off Syndergaard, giving the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the sixth frame.

Syndergaard was replaced by Mets reliever Justin Wilson in the top of the seventh inning. He allowed two runs and one hit, while tossing six strikeouts in six innings of work. The Mets trailed 2-0 through seven innings.