MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Jacob deGrom told teammates he wasn't taking a pitch in his first at-bat during the New York Mets' win against the Miami Marlins and he ended up hitting a mammoth home run.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner mashed the second home run of his career in the third inning of the 6-4 victory Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami. He did so on the first pitch he saw from Marlins starter Trevor Richards.

The Marlins right-handed pitcher allowed an RBI triple from Amed Rosario in the top of the second frame before deGrom added to the Mets' lead in the next inning. New York's ace turned to outfielder Brandon Nimmo in the dugout before walking to the plate to lead off the third frame. He told Nimmo that he wasn't gonna watch a pitch go by him during his next exchange.

And deGrom wasn't lying. He stepped in against Richards as the Marlins starter heaved in am 89.7-mph fastball. DeGrom obliterated the offering to right center field for a 384-foot solo home run. The homer had an exit velocity of 102 mph and a launch angle of 35 degrees, according to Statcast.

"I told Nimmo 'I'm not taking the first pitch,'" deGrom said. "I was fortunate enough to be on time."

The Mets star said he recovered the ball.

"I knew I hit it well. I thought it was really high. I thought I got it but I wasn't sure. I felt pretty good at the plate surprisingly," deGrom said.

DeGrom also had a personal-best night on the mound, tossing a career-high 14 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings of work. He said he's likely to better remember the 14 strikeouts night than the home run.

DeGrom also said he didn't know if he was better right now than he was during his 2018 Cy Young Award winning campaign.

He picked up his second win of the season, while Richards was saddled with the loss.

DeGrom has now allowed eight hits in 13 scoreless innings, while tossing the most strikeouts in Major League Baseball (24) in his two starts this season.