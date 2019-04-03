Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital Tuesday after he suffered a possible stroke. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Braves manager and Hall of Famer Bobby Cox was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

Cox, 77, remains hospitalized since being admitted Tuesday, sources told MLB.com and KSB-TV. Specifics of his condition weren't revealed.

Cox participated in the pre-game ceremonies before the Braves' home opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He was the Braves' manager from 1978-81, and had a second stint with the club from 1990-2010.

Cox guided the Braves to 14 straight division titles (1991-2005), five NL pennants and a World Series championship in 1995. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

In addition to his time coaching the Braves, Cox played for the New York Yankees in 1968 and 1969. He began coaching in the Yankees' farm system before jumping to the Braves in 1978.

Cox also coached the Toronto Blue Jays between 1982-85. He is a two-time World Series champion (1977, 1995) and four-time Manager of the Year (1985, 1991, 2004-05). The Braves retired Cox's No. 6 after his final departure from the club.

Cox has an all-time managerial record of 2,504-2,001, including a 67-69 record in the postseason.