Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy had one hit in two games before landing on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a broken finger. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy will miss at least one month due to a broken index finger.

Rockies manager Bud Black announced the news Tuesday on MLB Network Radio, saying Murphy is dealing with a left index finger avulsion fracture. It is not known at this time if Murphy needs surgery on the finger.

Murphy sustained the injury when he jammed his hand in the dirt on a fielding play during the Rockies' 6-1 win against the Miami Marlins Friday in Miami. The three-time All-Star and former NLCS MVP is hitting .100 (1-for-10) in two appearances this season.

The 11-year veteran owns a career .299 batting average with 122 home runs. He signed with the Rockies in free agency this off-season and has a $10 million salary in 2019.

"It's gonna be at least a month," Black said. "Not sure whether there's gonna be a surgery or not. There's a couple of different courses of action that probably lead to the same timetable. So with Daniel, we're just going to have to be patient."

Ryan McMahon and Mark Reynolds will fill in for Murphy at first base. The Rockies recalled Pat Valaika from Triple-A on Monday in a corresponding transaction, when Murphy landed on the 10-day injured list.

The Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.