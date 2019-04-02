Nationals fans boo Phillies' Bryce Harper, cheer strikeout in first at-bat

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper stands at the plate before striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fans hold up signs as Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper stands at the plate before striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper stands at the plate before striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fans react as Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper stands at the plate before striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fans react as Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. This is Harper's first time returning to Nationals Park since leaving for the Phillies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Former Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper made his return to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

After a 41-minute rain delay, Nationals fans rained down boos on Harper in his first at-bat since leaving the franchise and signing a huge 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in March.

With two runners on and no outs in the top of the first inning, Harper stepped into the batter's box against Nationals ace Max Scherzer. The crowd booed loudly during a prolonged pause before the two players squared off. Harper, facing a 2-2 count, swung and missed at a changeup that sparked a large roar from the fans in attendance.

Harper predicted a hostile environment at Nationals Park when asked what kind of reaction he expected from fans Tuesday night.

"Everywhere I go, if I'm a visiting player, I usually get booed," Harper told reporters. "So that's just part of it. But I think I might get a little bit tonight. I might get some cheers as well. All the messages that I got on Instagram were, we're gonna cheer you tonight and boo you later. It's just part of sports. I get it."

Before the game, Harper posted a lengthy tribute to Nationals fans on Instagram.

"When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos, but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter," Harper wrote. "So for that, DC, THANK YOU."

Harper also struck out in his second at-bat of the night before hitting a double in his third chance at the plate against Scherzer. He has a .333 batting average with two home runs and two RBIs to begin the 2019 season.

The Phillies led Washington 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning.