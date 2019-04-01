St. Louis Cardinals spoil Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener with extra-inning win

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) scores on St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong's homer in the seventh inning on Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong scored on a passed ball in the 11th inning as the Cardinals rallied from an early deficit for a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Cardinals, who trailed 4-0 in the third, came back twice against the Pirates' bullpen, tying the game in the eighth and again in the ninth inning to force extras.

DeJong gave St. Louis its first lead when he singled off Pirates reliever Steven Brault (0-1) with two outs in the 11th inning. He advanced to third base after a hit by pitch and a walk, then raced home when a fastball from Nick Kingham squeezed past Pittsburgh catcher Francisco Cervelli.

Kolten Wong smashed a two-run homer for the Cardinals in the top of the seventh. Paul Goldschmidt walked to score Harrison Bader. Tyler O'Neill added an RBI double in the eighth to equalize the score at 4-4.

Colin Moran homered in the bottom half of the inning to give the Pirates a 5-4 advantage. Cardinals pinch hitter Jose Martinez doubled to deep right field that scored DeJong, sending the game into extra innings.

Josh Bell drove in two runs for Pittsburgh. Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer struck out eight batters and allowed only two hits in five shutout innings to begin his 2019 season.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright struggled with his command, walking four batters. He gave up four runs on four hits in four innings and threw only 37 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

Jordan Hicks (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings and picked up the win for St. Louis. John Gant worked around a one-out walk and earned his first save of the season.

The Cardinals (2-3) and Pirates (1-2) wrap up their short two-game series Wednesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.