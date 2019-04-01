Chicago Cubs pitcher Randy Rosario did not play in Sunday's loss to the Texas Rangers, but did provide one of the game's best highlights by catching a home run in his hat. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Randy Rosario didn't even get up from his chair in the bullpen to snag a home run in his cap during a loss to the Texas Rangers.

The long ball came off the bat of Cubs designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the top of the second inning in the 11-10 setback Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Schwarber walked to the plate as the second batter of the second inning with the game still scoreless. He went down 0-2 in the count against Rangers starter Lance Lynn before working the count even at 2-2.

Lynn threw in a 94.1-mph fastball for his fifth offering of the exchange. Schwarber smacked the pitch to center field for a 406-foot moonshot. The solo shot had an exit velocity of 107 mph and launch angle of 25 degrees, according to Statcast. But those statistics were no problem for Rosario.

The Cubs reliever was sitting with other pitchers in a row of chairs when he slowly lifted his hat in his right hand and caught the homer.

Schwarber was 1-for-4 in the loss. Daniel Descalso had three hits for the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo also homered in the loss. Asdrubal Cabrera, Delino DeShields and Jeff Mathis all homered for the Rangers.