Closer Craig Kimbrel eyed by a few teams

Former Boston Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel remains on the free agent market, and a few teams remain interested in him after a season in which he helped Boston win a World Series title. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Closer Craig Kimbrel still is looking for a team to pitch for, and has a number of potential suitors interested in him.

The 30-year-old is receiving interest from the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Last season, Kimbrel put up 42 saves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, going 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA.

Milwaukee might have the most need among the teams interested in Kimbrel. They are minus reliever Jeremy Jeffress, who is on the injured list with right shoulder soreness, and Corey Knebel will have Tommy John surgery.

MLB.com reports the Philadelphia Phillies might be in the mix for Kimbrel, but only are interested in a short-term contract rather than a longer deal.

Two other National League East teams that could look to add Kimbrel are the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

While with the Braves from 2010 to 2014, Kimbrel saved 186 games in five seasons and was a four-time All-Star.