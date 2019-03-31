Mariners' closer Hunter Strickland out with right lat strain

Seattle Mariner closer pitcher Hunter Strickland is going to miss at least a few months with a right lat strain. Coming over from the Giants this offseason, Strickland has two saves and one blown save in 2019. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners will be without closer Hunter Strickland for a few months after the team stated that he has a Grade 2 strain of his right lat muscle.

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Strickland's MRI showed the strain, and that there is no timetable for his return.

The team placed Strickland on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The good news for Strickland is that it was not a Grade 3 strain, which might have forced him to have surgery.

"It's not the best news, not the worst," Strickland said.

"I'll just try to find the positive in it and look forward. At least I'll get to come back this season. You have to find a positive, because it sucks either way."

The injury to Strickland took place Friday during the team's 7-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

He started the bottom of the ninth with the Mariners up 6-4, but allowed a leadoff double to Rafael Devers, then threw a wild pitch to move Devers to third and hit Blake Swihart in the foot with a slider.

Strickland then gave up a three-run homer to Mitch Moreland on a 95 mph fastball to blow the save.

The closer, who joined Seattle this offseason from the San Francisco Giants, saved the first two games for the Mariners in Tokyo against the Oakland A's March 20 and 21.

He did spend some time on the injured list late in Spring Training with a stiff lower back, but returned for the games in Tokyo and did not appear to have any back issues since his return.

"They said there's no real timetable," the 30-year-old said.

"Everybody is different. So it's just kind of how I'm recovering. Hopefully sooner than later."