Robinson Cano abuses Max Scherzer changeup for HR in first at-bat with Mets

All-Star slugger Robinson Cano was traded to the New York Mets in December. Cano was suspended for 80 games in 2018 after testing positive for a banned substance while he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Robinson Cano's New York Mets tenure is off to a great start after homering off Max Scherzer in his first at-bat for the franchise Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Scherzer appeared to be his dominant self early on. The three-time Cy Young Award winner began the game by striking out Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso, bringing Cano to the plate with two outs.

The Nationals ace fired a 96 mph fastball past Cano on his first offering of the exchange. He then lofted in an 86.7 mph changeup for a ball. Scherzer went with another changeup with his third offering, but left it over the middle of the plate.

Cano smacked the poorly-placed pitch to dead center, clearing the outfield fence for a 406-foot solo home run. The swat had an exit velocity of 106 mph and a launch angle of 22 degrees, according to Statcast.

The Mets slugger grounded out in his next at-bat. He was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored through four innings. Scherzer allowed just two hits and one run, while tossing seven strikeouts and allowing a walk through four innings.

Cano joined the Mets in December as part of a seven-player trade with the Seattle Mariners. The eight-time All-Star hit a career-low 10 home runs and had a .303 batting average in 80 games last season in Seattle.