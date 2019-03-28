Scooter Gennett hit a career-best .310 in 2018 for the Cincinnati Reds, but will start his 2019 campaign on the injured list after straining his groin during spring training. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett on the 10-day injured list.

Gennett, 28, sustained a right groin strain Friday and is expected to miss two to three months. The move was retroactive for Monday.

The Reds also placed infielder Alex Blandino and left handed pitcher Alex Wood on the 10-day injured list. Cincinnati designated right handed pitcher Matt Wisler for assignment and selected the Minor League contracts of infielder/outfielder Derek Dietrich and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Shortstop Jose Peraza will slide over to second base for Gennett. Iglesias replaces Peraza at shortstop.

Gennett hit a career-best .310 with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs in 154 games in 2018. The six-year veteran and Cincinnati native owns a career .289 batting average. Gennett played his first four seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers before being selected off of waivers by the Reds in 2017.

He hit .295 with 27 home runs and 97 RBIs in his first season in Cincinnati.

"He was in a lot of pain," Reds manager David Bell told MLB.com. "He's a tough guy, so seeing him in that much pain definitely made us concerned. Now it's just thinking positive and trying to shift for that eight weeks. He has a great attitude already about it."

The Reds have a National League Central clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.