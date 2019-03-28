Opening Day: Sling TV adds MLB Network, Strike Zone as 2019 season begins

A giant American Flag is unfurled in center field for the National Anthem on Opening Day of the 2019 MLB season when the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Sling TV announced the addition of the MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone to its live-streaming service Thursday.

Sources told MarketWatch and Engadget that both channels are included in the "Sports Extra" add-on service, which ranges from $5 to $10 depending on a user's subscription.

"With MLB season finally upon us, we are thrilled to give customers even more choices with the launch of MLB Network and Strike Zone in our Sports Extra add-on," Sling TV Vice President of Programming Dana McLeod said. "MLB Network and Strike Zone offer programming that die-hard baseball fans live for and bring highly-requested content to Sling customers not only during baseball season but also during spring training, postseason and beyond."

Get your pitching arm warmed up. The first official @MLB games of the season on @ESPN start at 1pm ET today. pic.twitter.com/0l8fHs8g3I — Sling TV (@Sling) March 28, 2019

Sling TV's decision to add professional baseball to its lineup offers MLB watchers a rare alternative to cable. Major League Baseball, unlike the NFL and other major sports, has limited options for non-cable viewers, with MLB games traditionally being broadcast on cable and regional sports networks.

MLB.tv users can stream out-of-market regular-season games with a paid subscription, but the league's blackout policies limit the amount of games that can be watched.

MLB Network will feature live regular-season and postseason games and the popular "MLB Tonight" program. Strike Zone provides viewers with highlights and up-to-the-minute updates during live games on Tuesday and Friday.

The MLB kicked off its 2019 season Thursday. The full list of the games MLB Network will air this year can be viewed here.