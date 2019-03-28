Astros' Correa to miss Houston's opener with neck stiffness

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa is out of the lineup for the team's season opener against the Rays and is working his way back from stiffness in his neck. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Former American League Rookie of the Year Carlos Correa is out of the Houston Astros' opening day lineup because the shortstop continues to suffer from neck stiffness.

The injury is not going to put Correa on the injured list, but Astros opener on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We're going to be day to day like we always say with these things," manager A.J. Hinch told the Houston Chronicle.

"We don't think it's an issue that's going to take a long time but it's at least going to take another day."

Correa hit .239 last season with 15 home runs and 65 runs batted in, but was slowed down by lower back soreness, and spent time in the injured list with it.

He played in 153 games two seasons ago as Houston won the World Series, hitting .315 with 24 homers and 84 RBI's.

The injury to Correa took place last week in West Palm Beach. He rested it on Tuesday in an exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in hopes of being able to play in the opener.

Correa did take some swings in the batting cage at Tropicana Field when he arrived on Thursday, but stated that "didn't feel quite right yet," and was not put in the lineup.

The team is officially listing Correa as day to day.