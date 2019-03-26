March 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star prospect Nick Senzel picked up an ankle injury, forcing him out of a Minor League game.

Senzel sustained the injury while sliding into second base Monday. Cincinnati's No. 1 prospect was sent down to minor league camp Friday as the team trims its roster before opening day.

Sources told MLB Network Senzel's X-ray was negative. He is set for an MRI on Tuesday. The 23-year-old primarily plays third base but was competing for a spot in center field before being reassigned to minor league camp.

He was slated to start the season at Triple-A Louisville. Senzel is the No. 6 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

He hit .308 in 12 games during spring training. Senzel hit .310 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 44 games at the Triple-A level in 2018.