Mets give Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom $137.5M extension

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom made his second All-Star team and won his first Cy Young Award after leading baseball in ERA in 2018. He will take the hill on opening day against the Washington Nationals Thursday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year contract extension with Cy Young Award winning pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Sources told MLB.com and SNY the deal is worth $137.5 million and includes an option for a sixth year. The deal covers 2019 through 2023 and has an opt-out clause after 2022. The option year is in 2024.

DeGrom, 30, posted a Major League Baseball-best 1.70 ERA and a 10-9 record in 32 starts in 2018 for the Mets. The right-handed starter also led the league in home runs per nine innings and had the best ERA+ in the National League.

The two-time All-Star also threw a career-high 269 strikeouts. DeGrom is set to make $17 million in 2019.

The deal is pending a physical. The Mets have yet to confirm the pact, but did tweet a smiling emoji following Tuesday's news.

DeGrom will start for the Mets on opening day against the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.