Cubs' Cole Hamels hits hole-in-one, home run in less than 48 hours

Veteran pitcher Cole Hamels hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the Silverleaf Club golf course in Scottsdale, Ariz. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels completed a rare feat by hitting his most recent home run less than 48 hours after hitting a hole-in-one.

The 13-year veteran spent his Sunday golfing with teammates Anthony Rizzo and Jon Lester at Silverleaf Country Club in North Scottsdale, Ariz.

"My friend Mr. Hamels got a 'Cole-in-One' today. Vegas here we come," Rizzo wrote on an Instagram post Sunday, including photos and videos from Hamels' hole-in-one.

Rizzo's friend also started for the Cubs' 3-2 win against the Boston Red Sox on Monday in Mesa, Ariz. The veteran left-handed pitcher allowed three hits, one run and had two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Hamels hit his four-bagger in the bottom of the third inning, tying the game for the Cubs. He stepped in against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello, leading off the bottom half of the inning for Chicago. Porcello worked a 1-1 count against his mound counterpart before placing his third offering right over the middle of the plate.

Hamels hacked the pitch over the center field fence for his first home run of spring training. Rizzo gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead four at-bats later, driving in Kris Bryant with an RBI double. Hamels went 1-for-2 at the plate in the victory.

The Cubs pitcher now has one career hole-in-one and two career regular-season home runs. Lester is the Cubs' opening day starter; Hamels is in line to start the third game of the season Sunday against the Texas Rangers.