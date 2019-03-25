Mike Trout: Leaving Angels 'never crossed my mind'

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout says he wants to be an "Angel for life" after signing a $426.5 million contract extension with the franchise on March 20. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Despite friend Bryce Harper's recruiting attempt, Mike Trout says leaving the Los Angeles Angels never crossed his mind.

Trout spoke about his new contract Sunday during a rally outside Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The two-time American League MVP signed a record $426.5 million contract with the Angeles March 20. He spoke to fans Sunday about the new deal, wich runs through 2030.

"Obviously a lot of talk about going back east and back to Philly," Trout said. "But I enjoy every minute of being here."

"This is my home. I love it. A lot of things went into it and I think the direction of the franchise was big for me. If it was going the other way, I'd have to consider going. It never crossed my mind that I was going to be an Angel for life."

Trout was initially set to hit free agency in 2020. Harper, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in February, said in March that he wanted to recruit Trout to join him in Philadelphia. Harper said he spoke with Trout throughout his free agency process, discussing the Phillies franchise.

The Angels contacted Major League Baseball following Harper's comments, which could be seen as tampering.

Trout, 27, said Sunday he wants to bring a championship back to Anaheim. The Angels have only made the playoffs once during Trout's tenure, getting swept in the 2014 American League Division Series by the Kansas City Royals. Trout was just 1-for-12 in the three-game series.

The seven-time All-Star is set to make $36.8 million in the next two seasons, before cashing in for more than $35.4 million annually from 2021 through 2030.