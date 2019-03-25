The Miami Marlins have released starting pitcher Dan Straily after going 15-15 in two seasons in Miami, and will forgo paying his $5 million salary this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins youth movement in their starting rotation took another step forward Monday with the release of 30-year-old starting pitcher Dan Straily.

The team announced on Monday that it has released Straily -- a move that means no starter in the rotation is over age 27.

Straily was due to make $5 million in salary this season, but with the release will get $1.2 million in termination pay.

The veteran was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in July of 2017, and in two seasons with the Marlins went 15-15 with a 4.20 ERA in 56 starts.

Last season, Straily started just 23 games, as he was forced to go on the injured list twice with an oblique strain and a forearm issue.

Straily has been in the Majors since 2012, pitching with the Oakland A's, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Reds and Marlins.

Over his career spanning 132 starts in 142 games, Straily is a lifetime 42-36 with a 4.23 ERA.

Straily struggled this spring, sporting a 5.94 ERA in 16.2 innings for the Marlins.

"We're going to be built with our starting pitching," Miami president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Monday.

"These guys are part of our future, and we want to give them every opportunity to continue to grow and to get better, help us win ballgames."

Miami's current rotation looks like it will consist of young starters Jose Urena, Trevor Richards, Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara and Caleb Smith.