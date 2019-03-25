Duke softball star shows off cannon, impresses Reds' Yasiel Puig

March 25 (UPI) -- Duke's Caroline Jacobsen showed off her throwing power, gunning down a runner at third base during a Blue Devils softball win, impressing MLB star Yasiel Puig.

Jacobsen's outfield assist came in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Blue Devils' 8-0 win against the Cavaliers Sunday in Charlottesville, Va. Duke's Kristina Foreman gave her squad a 7-0 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the frame before the Cavaliers mounted a rally in the bottom half of the inning.

Virginia led off the frame with a double before Jacobsen ended the rally. The Duke outfielder caught a fly ball for the second out of the frame before throwing a rocket to third base to catch the runner and end the inning.

The Duke freshman also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate. After the game, Duke tweeted her fielding highlight to ESPN for consideration in its top play segment.

Puig -- who is also known for his strong throws from the outfield -- saw the tweet and commented with the looking eyes emoji.

Jacobsen is hitting .264 this season. She also has 51 assists against just two errors in the outfield.