Phillies hopeful slugger Rhys Hoskins will be ready for the opener

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is improving from shoulder soreness that has kept him out of action the last few days, and should be ready for Thursday's season opener at home against the Braves. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are hopeful that slugger Rhys Hoskins will be ready to go for the team's season opener after left shoulder soreness has kept off the field the past few days.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is hopeful that the first baseman is going to be healthy enough to play Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays and be ready for Thursday's regular season opener at home against the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com reported.

"He's experiencing a steady improvement, but there's still a little bit of soreness in his shoulder," Kapler said Sunday.

Hoskins took batting practice, and then hit off a high-velocity pitching machine prior to Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Baltimore Orioles.

"I felt good in BP," Hoskins said. "A couple swings that I felt it, but I think the point of the BP was to let it fly a little bit and try to be as close to game speed as possible.

"The doctor and the trainers said they're happy with the progression that's been made, and so am I."

Last season Hoskins played in 153 games for Philadelphia, hitting .246 with 34 homers and 96 runs batted in.

In two seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins has hit 52 homers with 144 RBI's, playing in 203 games.

With Hoskins out, the team has moved third baseman Maikel Franco to start in his place at first base. If Hoskins is out for a longer period, the team would play Scott Kingery at third base, keeping Franco at first.