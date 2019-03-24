Cleveland Indians sign infielder Brad Miller

Former Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brad Miller has inked a Major League contract with the Cleveland Indians, who are in dire need of infield help. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- In need of help in the infield due to injuries, the Cleveland Indians announced Sunday the team added free agent infielder Brad Miller.

MLB.com reported that Miller comes to the Indians with a Major League contract, meaning he will right away be a part of the teams' Major League roster and will not have to work his way onto the team.

Cleveland has placed two of their key players in the infield, shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jason Kipnis, on the injured list to start the season, both suffering from calf injuries.

The three-time defending American League Central Division champions will begin the season Thursday at Target Field in Minnesota against the Twins.

The 29-year-old Miller was with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past spring, and in 12 games hit .385 (10-for-26) with two homeruns and three runs batted in.

He was released by the Dodgers on March 21.

Last year he split time between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a combined .250 for the season (57-for-230) with seven homers, 29 runs batted in, 13 doubles and two triples playing in 75 games.

Before signing Miller, the Indians had Eric Stamets and Max Moroff as the projected shortstop and second baseman for the team.

Miller has played mostly at second base in his career, but has also seen time at first base and in the outfield. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2011 first-year player draft, and was acquired by Tampa Bay in November of 2015.