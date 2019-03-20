Former Boston Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel is still looking for a new team for 2019, but a report says that one team that is showing interest is the Milwaukee Brewers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Closer Craig Kimbrel is still looking for a team to pitch for in 2019, and despite already having a strong bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers are showing interest in the veteran reliever.

MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reports that Milwaukee is talking to Krimbrel, bringing him aboard to a pen that already boasts Josh Hader, Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress.

The Brewers have been concerned about ongoing shoulder issues for Jeffress, and may look to add Kimbrel as insurance.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that no deal between the Brewers and Kimbrel is close to happening, and that Kimbrel's earlier salary demands of $100 million over six years is well out of the Brewers current payroll.

Milwaukee already has obtained a couple big name free agents with one-year deals this offseason, including catcher Yasmani Grandal and infielder Mike Moustakas, and likely would need Kimbrel to lower his salary demands and agree to that type of deal to bring him aboard.

Last season the 30-year-old as part of the Boston Red Sox recorded 42 saves, going 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA in helping Boston win the World Series.

In three seasons with the Red Sox Kimbrel put up impressive numbers, saving 108 games and compiling a very good 2.44 ERA.

The four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves saved 186 games in five seasons from 2010 to 2014, leading the National League in saves four times with a 1.43 ERA over those five years.