Alex Bregman agrees to $100M extension with Houston Astros

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has only played three seasons, but already has a World Series MVP award and an All-Star Game MVP award. He led baseball with 51 doubles in 2018.

March 20 (UPI) -- Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed on a pricey contract extension.

Sources told MLB.com Bregman agreed to a six-year, $100 million pact with the All-Star infielder. Bregman, 24, hit a career-high .286 in 2018 with 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and a league-leading 51 doubles.

The 2017 World Series MVP owns a career .282 batting average and has 58 long balls in his three seasons with the club. Bregman was the No. 2 overall pick by the Astros in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Astros renewed Bregman in early March for $640,500 in 2019, his final year before arbitration. The extension covers his three arbitration years and the first two years of free agency. The deal trails only Jose Altuve's five-year, $151 million pact for the richest contract in club history. Altuve inked that deal in 2018.

Houston also agreed on a two-year, $17.5 million extension for relief pitcher Ryan Pressly.

The Astros host the New York Yankees in a spring training affair at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. Houston begins the 2019 season with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4 p.m., March 28 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.