Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel had the most putouts among American League outfielders in 2018. He stole a spring training home run from Pablo Sandoval in a loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.

March 19 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel reached high above the outfield wall to steal a homer from Pablo Sandoval during a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Engel's robbery came in the second inning of the Giants' 5-2 spring training win Monday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

White Sox pitcher Manny Banuelos began the inning by forcing Rene Rivera to fly out to right fielder Leury Garcia. He then settled in against Sandoval. Sandoval smacked the the lefty's 1-2 offering deep to left center field.

Engel raced back to the fence before taking a step onto the warning track. He then launched himself in the air, using his gloved left hand to snare the fly ball for the second out of the frame.

The White Sox center fielder followed the highlight-reel play by snagging the third out of the inning off the bat of Gerardo Parra. Engel went 2-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate. He is hitting .250 this spring.

Sandoval was 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's win.

Engel led American League outfielders with 355 putouts in 2018. He also tied with Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields with a league-high seven errors at the position.

The Giants host the Cleveland Indians in another spring training clash at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. The White Sox battle the Cincinnati Reds at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.