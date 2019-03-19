Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer had a career-year in 2018, but says he has added a "plus changeup" to his repertoire. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians star Trevor Bauer added a 'plus changeup' to his pitching arsenal during the off-season.

Bauer spoke about the new pitch in a tweet Tuesday. He retweeted a highlight from his game Monday against the San Diego Padres. Bauer allowed four hits and three runs while tossing nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings in the 3-1 loss.

The highlight video featured several of his strikeouts.

"Would be a real shame if I developed a plus changeup this off-season to complement a plus curveball slider and cutter," Bauer tweeted.

Bauer -- who has been linked to off-season trade rumors -- posted a career-best 2.21 ERA last season for the Indians. He also was 12-6 in 28 games en route to his first All-Star selection. Bauer, 28, owns a career 3.94 ERA and 59-47 record in seven seasons.

He is due $13 million this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2020.

Bauer posted a career-high 221 strikeouts in 2018, good for sixth in the American League. Fellow Indians pitcher Corey Kluber had 222 strikeouts last season.