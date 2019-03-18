Red Sox Pedroia to start season on disabled list

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is still recovering from issues with his left knee and will not start the season with the team, instead taking extended spring training in Fort Myers, Florida. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI. | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The world champion Boston Red Sox will begin the season minus one of their core players. Injured Dustin Pedroia will not be with the team when they open the season next week.

The second basemen will begin the season on the injured list the team confirmed Monday, as he continues to work his way back from an injury to his left knee.

Pedrioa missed nearly the entire 2018 campaign with the chronic knee injury, and manager Alex Cora said that despite not starting the season with the club, the veteran has not had any setbacks.

Cora said that Pedroia will remain in Fort Myers, Florida, for extended spring training to continue to build strength in his left knee.

Pedroia had cartilage restoration surgery 17 months ago, forcing him to miss all but three games last season. He had one hit in 11 at-bats.

The 35-year-old said Monday that he understands the Red Sox's decision to keep him in Fort Myers while the team opens the season March 28 against the Mariners in Seattle.

"They have had to hold me back. I'm ready for Opening Day," Pedroia said.

"It's just they're scared. No one has ever come back from something like this. They want me to make sure I follow the right steps to do that and make sure everyone is 100 percent confident that when I come back, I come back and stay back and not have any issues."

Cora said that there is no official timetable for Pedrioa's return to the team, but that he will stay on course for the remainder of the spring.

"We're going to keep him on schedule," Cora said.

"He'll play Tuesday. He'll play Thursday. He'll play Saturday. Then he will play one of the two (exhibition) games against the Cubs (next week), and then he'll come back here to keep building up."