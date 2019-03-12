Mets send Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tim Tebow was part of Tuesday's roster cuts by the Mets and will start 2019 in Triple-A Syracuse. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow was among one of eight cuts the New York Mets made on Tuesday morning, likely putting him at Triple-A Syracuse to start the 2019 season.

While for the moment the move is a step down for Tebow, he is just one promotion away from playing in the big leagues by starting the year in Syracuse.

The move was confirmed by the Mets through MLB.com, and comes after Tebow went 4-for-15 (.267) with four singles, one walk and three strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games.

"Every day, I'm all in on pursuing this," Tebow said. "That's just my goal. We're going to give it as good of a shot as we can."

The 31-year-old last season hit .273 with six home runs and a .734 OPS in 84 Double-A games last season before he was forced to have season-ending surgery in July after breaking his hand.

GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who is Tebow's former agent and new general manager of the Mets, has said Tebow could play in the Majors at some point in 2019.

Along with Tebow, the Mets also sent their second-ranked prospect, Andres Gimenez, to the team's minor league camp, putting their current roster at 42 players.