Hamilton, Burr duel again -- in White Sox spring training clubhouse

March 12 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox pitchers Ian Hamilton and Ryan Burr took a break from fighting for roster spots in spring training to recreate a historical feud.

Hamilton and Burr showed up Sunday at the White Sox spring training clubhouse at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., dressed in Colonial-era outfits. They then re-enacted the famous 1804 duel that ended with then-Vice President Aaron Burr shooting ex-Secretary of the Treasury and political rival Alexander Hamilton.

The two current MLB players performed the skit for the entire clubhouse and conveyed a message of unity within the roster, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

"We came together; it was all about unity at the end," Hamilton said. "That's basically the moral of the story. Don't fight each other. Come together."

White Sox pitchers Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton rewrote U.S. history today, recreating the Burr-Hamilton duel in front of the entire White Sox team, this time in a show of unity. Here’s the story from AZ🌵: https://t.co/zTjp3f6XZ4 pic.twitter.com/gSyHxvq9FK — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 10, 2019

The two relief pitchers with the famous last names have been linked to each other since the pitching tandem became teammates while playing for the White Sox's Class-A team in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 2017.

Burr told NBC Sports Chicago that a high-ranking official in the White Sox organization proposed the idea.

"It came from the higher levels of this organization. We'll leave it at that for now," Ryan Burr said. "They didn't make us. They just hinted that it would be something that would be good for the team and the clubhouse. There was a gentle push toward doing a skit. We had fun. That's all that matters."

Ryan Burr recorded one strikeout in a scoreless relief inning Saturday against the Texas Rangers. He has struck out seven and allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings pitched in spring training. Ian Hamilton has a 36.00 ERA in the spring.