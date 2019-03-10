Arizona Diamondbacks agree to terms with All-Star outfielder Adam Jones

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Sunday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks and All-Star outfielder Adam Jones agreed to a deal Sunday, pending a physical.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Jones and the D-Backs reached an agreement on a one-year contract worth $3 million in guaranteed money. The club hasn't confirmed the deal.

The 33-year-old Jones had a .281 batting average with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 145 games with the Baltimore Orioles last season.

The Seattle Mariners selected Jones in the first round of the 2003 MLB Draft. He made his major-league debut in 2006 and spent two seasons with the Mariners. Seattle traded him to the Orioles before the 2008 season.

Jones is a five-time All-Star selection and has won the Gold Glove Award four times. In his 13-season MLB career, he has a .278 batting average with 266 home runs and 878 RBIs. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2013.

Jones is projected to play at all three outfield positions. Former Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock left the club in free agency and joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club is also transitioning Ketel Marte from infield to center.

David Peralta, Steven Souza Jr. and Marte are slated to start in the outfield.