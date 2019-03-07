Newly signed Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper went yard during a simulated game Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla. Harper joined the Phillies by signing a 13-year, $330 million contract in February. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- New Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hammered a deep home run out of the stadium during a spring training simulated game in Clearwater, Fla.

Harper hit the towering shot Wednesday at Spectrum Field. He took a walk in his first at-bat, before striking out in his next plate appearance.

The six-time All-Star and former National League MVP then stepped in for his third showdown against right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff. Harper's teammate tossed in a curveball for his first offering of that exchange. Harper jumped all over the pitch, sending it over the right field wall, over the berm and walkway and over a chain-link fence.

"I felt good," Harper told reporters. "Just trying to go up there, see spin, see rotation, see some velocity as well."

Harper will make his spring training debut with the Phillies in the Grapefruit League against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday at Spectrum Field. He expects to get at least two at-bats.

